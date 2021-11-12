The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,460 shares during the quarter. The E.W. Scripps accounts for 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.00% of The E.W. Scripps worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $312,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

