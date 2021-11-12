The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $44,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after buying an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $344.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $353.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.42.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

