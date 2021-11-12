The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,152 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of The Hackett Group worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth about $752,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $22.00 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

