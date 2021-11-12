The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of The Manitowoc worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
MTW stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.06 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.
About The Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
