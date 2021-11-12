The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock Position Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of The Manitowoc worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.06 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

