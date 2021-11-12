The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of The New York Times worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The New York Times by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,876,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after acquiring an additional 318,079 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in The New York Times by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

