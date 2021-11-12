The North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.38

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.38 and traded as high as C$35.90. The North West shares last traded at C$35.60, with a volume of 805,310 shares.

NWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The North West from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The North West to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is 48.02%.

The North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

