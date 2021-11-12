The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 439.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The ODP were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The ODP by 2,651.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $569,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $51.40.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. The ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

