The Sandbox Price Tops $2.84 on Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and approximately $2.02 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00004459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00275523 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007809 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $428.29 or 0.00671403 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000064 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

