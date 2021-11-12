The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Simply Good Foods worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,555,122. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.