The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CFO Daniel S. Tucker Sells 2,350 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SO traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,939. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

