The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Timken by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Timken by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

