The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.09% of The Toro worth $128,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $101.24 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

