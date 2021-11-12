The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.63. 25,598,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,797,914. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 261.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a one year low of $136.52 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 314,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.