The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.41.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.