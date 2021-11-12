The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $294.87 billion, a PE ratio of 265.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.86.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

