The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 153,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

