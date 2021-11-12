TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Issues Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,896. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $266.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXMD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

