Thisoption (TONS) Hits Market Cap of $910,120.39

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 46% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $910,120.39 and $10.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 135.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,721,270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79730239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00097979 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.04 or 0.07215701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,710.54 or 0.99893907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

