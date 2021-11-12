Thomas Lynn Brown Buys 3,000 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James River Group stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 303,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,063. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -29.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on JRVR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in James River Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in James River Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in James River Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

