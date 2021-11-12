Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $131.79

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.79 and traded as high as C$151.19. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$150.23, with a volume of 140,202 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.29.

The company has a market cap of C$73.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$146.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

