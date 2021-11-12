ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.50. ThredUp shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 4,423 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,899,191 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

