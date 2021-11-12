Throne (THN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $747,816.80

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $747,816.80 and $911,229.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Throne has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00071316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00098858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.66 or 0.07159272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,892.44 or 0.99816097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

