Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of THRY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 502,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,856. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thryv stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Thryv at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

