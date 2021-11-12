Thunder Token (TT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.62 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $102.80 million and $15.62 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

