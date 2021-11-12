thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.24).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.76) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.19 ($10.82) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.13. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

