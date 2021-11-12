thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.87

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.52. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 34.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

