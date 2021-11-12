Timbercreek Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TF. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

TSE TF opened at C$9.64 on Friday. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$9.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a current ratio of 89.60. The firm has a market cap of C$782.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.