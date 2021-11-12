Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce sales of $126.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.53 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $100.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $482.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $528.53 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $12,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter worth about $6,223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $29.18.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

