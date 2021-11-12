Tixl Hits 1-Day Volume of $466,111.00 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Tixl has a total market cap of $13.82 million and $466,111.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tixl alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 69,638,945.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79869232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.62 or 0.07205627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,952.91 or 1.00448727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tixl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tixl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.