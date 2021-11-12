TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TMC the metals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,260. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.