Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toast in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOST. KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

NYSE TOST opened at $48.36 on Friday. Toast has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

