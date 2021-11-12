TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PBLT remained flat at $GBX 86 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 114.75 and a quick ratio of 114.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 85.39. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.15 million and a P/E ratio of 19.55.

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Company Profile

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invests in financial assets comprising loans. The company makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, subordinated loans, selected loan financings, and other debt instruments.

