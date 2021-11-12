TokenPay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92,069.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $92,069.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,521.40 or 1.00295406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00049970 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00038247 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.84 or 0.00599734 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

