Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.44

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.44 and traded as low as $51.69. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 15,838 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

