TOKPIE Market Cap Tops $3.60 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $25,744.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

