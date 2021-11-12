Tolar Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Tolar has a market cap of $1.95 million and $32,005.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tolar has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Tolar coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tolar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00223605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00090363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tolar Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,047,646 coins and its circulating supply is 214,909,750 coins. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.