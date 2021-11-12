TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $268.75

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $268.75 and last traded at $268.75, with a volume of 1775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.
The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78.
In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 934.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after buying an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 116.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
