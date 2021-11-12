TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $268.75

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $268.75 and last traded at $268.75, with a volume of 1775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 934.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after buying an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 116.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TopBuild by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

