Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMTNF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMTNF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.36. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.