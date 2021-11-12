TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $465.44

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 465.44 ($6.08) and traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.57). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 496 ($6.48), with a volume of 302,220 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 484.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 465.44.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

