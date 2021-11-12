TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as high as C$3.89. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 108,188 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$271.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

