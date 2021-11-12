Travala.com 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.20 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004321 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $143.55 million and $16.20 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,308,003.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79852571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Tiger King (TKING) traded 45,695.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.11 or 0.07220594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,570.31 or 0.99826967 BTC.

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 52,170,487 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

