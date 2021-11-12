Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 64,970,739.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00072112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.16 or 0.07233839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,152.32 or 0.99667551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

