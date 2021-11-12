Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $20.02

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.02, but opened at $18.33. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 2,058 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.