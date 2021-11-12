Trias Reaches Market Cap of $608,556.11 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Trias coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00052885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00224948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Trias Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

