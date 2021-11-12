Trias (TRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $608,556.11

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00228675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00089454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

