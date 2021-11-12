Tricon Residential Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tricon Residential in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of TCN opened at $14.34 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0568 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.