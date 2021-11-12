TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,260 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 18,595 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

