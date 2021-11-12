Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tronox worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:TROX opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.34. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.