TROY (TROY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.44 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. TROY has a market capitalization of $128.99 million and $8.44 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,903,015.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79794871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.05 or 0.07219982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.40 or 1.00418737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

