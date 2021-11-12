TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome November ETF (NYSEARCA:NOVZ)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.09. Approximately 15,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,534% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97.

